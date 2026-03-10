Netherlands hits record electricity production and exports in 2025

The Netherlands generated 132 billion kWh of electricity in 2025, a 10% increase from 2024, as output from solar, natural gas, and coal rose, according to provisional data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).
Electricity exports reached 30 billion kWh, up 25% from the previous year, driven largely by demand from Germany and Belgium.
Renewables accounted for 49% of total production, with solar output increasing 17% year on year following a sunny season and 4% growth in installed panel capacity.
Onshore wind generation declined due to lower wind availability, while offshore wind rose as projects commissioned in 2024 completed a full year of operation.
Biomass co-firing in coal plants also contributed to the renewable total, which has nearly quintupled over the past decade.
Fossil generation supplied 48% of electricity, with natural gas output up 11% and coal up 25% compared with 2024. Coal’s share remains well below 2015 levels, declining 70% over the decade.
The Netherlands’ electricity exports increased substantially. Exports to Germany rose nearly 50%, reflecting reduced German offshore wind output and lower hydro production in Switzerland and Austria. Exports to Belgium were up roughly 25%, following lower nuclear generation there. Imports fell 19%, primarily from Germany, Belgium, and Norway, as domestic generation met more of national demand.
CBS noted that while total electricity consumption in the Netherlands remained broadly stable, domestic production and exports are increasingly aligned with foreign demand, highlighting the country’s integration into regional power markets.
CBS said that the Netherlands added around 550 MW of small‑scale solar capacity (under 1 MW) in the first half of 2025, supporting ongoing deployment despite policy uncertainty and data gaps for larger systems. Official statistics show the country installed 4.32 GW of PV capacity in 2024.
