Netherlands installs 4.32 GW of solar in 2024

The Netherlands installed about 4,320 MW of solar capacity in 2024, according to official statistics from CBS, the national statistics agency.

The 2024 total compares to 4,765 MW installed in 2023 and 4,713 MW in 2022.

Last year’s new capacity included about 3 GW from commercial and industrial PV systems and utility-scale plants, and about 1.3 GW from residential installations.

The country’s total installed PV capacity reached 28,621 MW by the end of December 2024.

DNE Research said the Netherlands could reach 59 GW by 2030 and 98 GW by 2035, with projections for 2050 ranging between 100 GW and 180 GW.

Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of national and regional electricity and gas network operators, said in a recent report that the country could reach between 100 GW and 180 GW of total solar capacity by 2050.