Research shows conventional solar arrays can support livestock grazing

From pv magazine Deutschland

Grassland in conventional solar parks can be used for sheep and cattle grazing, according to a study by the Federal Association for New Energy Industry (bne). The research found that vegetation within solar installations provides sufficient feed quality, suggesting agricultural use is possible without dedicated agrivoltaic systems.

The study draws on research by scientists from the University of Göttingen and the University of Cologne, who analyzed vegetation, biomass and animal behavior in five solar parks in Schleswig-Holstein, Brandenburg, Hesse and Lower Saxony over an 18-month period.

Researchers compared grassland conditions under, between and outside rows of solar modules, including sites with carbon-rich soils and dry conditions. They also assessed how PV modules influence microclimate factors such as soil moisture, soil temperature and light conditions, and how these affect vegetation development and ecosystem services.

Using lidar scanners mounted on mobile platforms and drones, the team mapped vegetation structure in three dimensions across the solar parks, including areas beneath modules. The study found higher species diversity and higher protein content in plants growing under modules, while biomass was typically greater between module rows.

Observations of grazing animals showed that sheep tended to remain under modules at higher temperatures, where the structures provide protection from direct sunlight and weather.

The association said the findings indicate that solar parks should increasingly be considered agricultural land. According to the bne, ground-mounted photovoltaic installations can generate electricity while enabling agricultural use.

The group recommended that this type of land management be recognized as agriculture alongside agrivoltaic systems.