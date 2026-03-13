The Hydrogen Stream: Atome secures $420 million debt for Paraguay plant

Asahi Kasei has started installing a 1 MW-class containerized alkaline-water electrolyzer at Finland’s first commercial hydrogen refueling station in Jyväskylä. The company said it will serve as a model for hydrogen-powered mobility in cold climates and produce 400 kg of hydrogen per day when operations begin in summer 2026.

Advait Greenergy, a subsidiary of NSE-listed Advait Energy Transitions, has inaugurated one of India’s first 30 MW alkaline electrolyzer assembly facilities in Mehsana, Gujarat. The company said the facility is designed as a scalable platform, with a roadmap to expand from 30 MW to 100 MW by 2026, 300 MW by 2027, and ultimately 1 GW of annual manufacturing capacity.