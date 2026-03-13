The Hydrogen Stream: Atome secures $420 million debt for Paraguay plant
Atome says it has secured a $420 million debt package for a $650 million low-carbon fertilizer project in Paraguay producing 260,000 metric tons (MT) per year, while Asahi Kasei says it has begun installing a 1 MW-class electrolyzer at Finland’s first commercial hydrogen refueling station.
Atome has signed debt financing documents for a $420 million package to build a $650 million low-carbon fertiliser plant in Paraguay, which is expected to produce 260,000 tonnes per year. The European Investment Bank said the project will be one of the first industrial-scale green hydrogen fertilizer plants outside the European Union.
Asahi Kasei has started installing a 1 MW-class containerized alkaline-water electrolyzer at Finland’s first commercial hydrogen refueling station in Jyväskylä. The company said it will serve as a model for hydrogen-powered mobility in cold climates and produce 400 kg of hydrogen per day when operations begin in summer 2026.
Advait Greenergy, a subsidiary of NSE-listed Advait Energy Transitions, has inaugurated one of India’s first 30 MW alkaline electrolyzer assembly facilities in Mehsana, Gujarat. The company said the facility is designed as a scalable platform, with a roadmap to expand from 30 MW to 100 MW by 2026, 300 MW by 2027, and ultimately 1 GW of annual manufacturing capacity.
The European Commission has approved a €440 million ($505 million) Spanish state aid scheme to support renewable hydrogen production through the European Hydrogen Bank’s auction platform. It said this could enable up to 382 MW of electrolysis capacity. Separately, the commission also recently cleared Germany’s third €4.6 billion Recovery and Resilience Facility payment, including funding for hydrogen research under its National Hydrogen Strategy.
Smartenergy has signed a strategic collaboration with ABB Motion to advance renewable and hydrogen projects in southern Europe. The company said the project will combine its project development and financing expertise with ABB’s electrification and automation technologies, initially focusing on solar, battery storage, renewable-to-hydrogen, and eSAF projects in Spain and Portugal.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.