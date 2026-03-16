Pii Energy unveils plug-in 1.2 kW solar, 2 kWh home system

US-based Pii Energy has launched a plug-in solar-plus-storage kit designed for renters and apartment residents, priced at about USD 2,400.

Image: Pii Energy

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From ESS News

New Mexico-based Pii Energy has announced the launch of its Edge 2000 plug-in home energy system during a live demonstration on March 14, colloquially known as “Pi Day” for the US date style of 3/14.

The Edge 2000 system is a kit that combines 1.2 kW of solar panels with an inverter, 2,000 watt-hour battery backup, 10 smart outlets, a Raspberry Pi-driven smart system controller and all necessary wiring for connecting the components to a home’s wiring through one of the outlets.

The smart outlets and system controller offer a unique twist on the concept of plug-in solar, allowing the Pii Energy system to detect breaker masking conditions, which can occur when the circuit used to connect the system carries more current than the safe limits of the home’s wiring.

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