Marstek launches 2 kWh plug-in battery storage system

Marstek has unveiled a plug-in storage system with a two-kilowatt-hour capacity. The device plugs into a standard household socket and is designed to store solar power from balcony systems or draw in cheap electricity from dynamic pricing tariffs.

Image: Marstek

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From ESS News

Chinese battery manufacturer Marstek has introduced the Venus B, a plug-in energy storage device that can be connected via a standard Schuko socket. The system is designed for use with small photovoltaic systems and for optimizing energy costs with dynamic electricity tariffs.

The storage unit has a usable capacity of 2 kWh and is equipped with an integrated inverter. The maximum charging power from the grid is 1.5 kW. According to the manufacturer, the device can output either 800 W or up to 1.5 kW of power.

The device plugs into a wall socket and can thus absorb excess solar power from a plug-in solar system on the same circuit. Alternatively, the battery can also be charged with cheaper electricity from dynamic tariffs and discharged again when prices are higher. As is often noted, a profit may depend on round-trip efficiency.

According to Marstek, the storage system can be installed without any modifications to the existing plug-in solar system and is compatible with various photovoltaic systems.

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