RenewSys inaugurates 3 GW solar module plant in India

RenewSys India has opened a 3 GW automated solar module plant in Khopoli, Maharashtra, expanding the company’s total manufacturing capacity to 5.6 GW. The facility spans more than 65,000 sqm and incorporates advanced production technologies and digital monitoring systems. The Khopoli facility, located in the Indian state of Maharashtra near Mumbai, offers multimodal connectivity, supporting improved supply chain efficiency and faster access to domestic and export markets.

The plant integrates advanced production technologies and digital monitoring systems to support precision, efficiency, and consistent product quality.

“The inauguration of our 3 GW AI-powered, fully automated facility at Khopoli marks a major milestone in RenewSys’ expansion strategy,” said Avinash Hiranandani, vice chairman and managing director of RenewSys India.

The facility was inaugurated by Saif Dhorajiwala, co-founder and executive director of Fourth Partner Energy.

RenewSys manufactures solar PV modules (5.6 GW) and components including backsheets (4 GW) and encapsulants, with capacity targeted at 24 GW by fiscal year 2026-27. The company is also installing a solar cell production line with a targeted capacity of 4.5 GW over the same period.