RenewSys inaugurates 3 GW solar module plant in India

RenewSys India has opened a 3 GW automated solar module plant in Khopoli, Maharashtra, expanding the company’s total manufacturing capacity to 5.6 GW. The facility spans more than 65,000 sqm and incorporates advanced production technologies and digital monitoring systems.
The Khopoli facility, located in the Indian state of Maharashtra near Mumbai, offers multimodal connectivity, supporting improved supply chain efficiency and faster access to domestic and export markets.
The plant integrates advanced production technologies and digital monitoring systems to support precision, efficiency, and consistent product quality.
“The inauguration of our 3 GW AI-powered, fully automated facility at Khopoli marks a major milestone in RenewSys’ expansion strategy,” said Avinash Hiranandani, vice chairman and managing director of RenewSys India.
The facility was inaugurated by Saif Dhorajiwala, co-founder and executive director of Fourth Partner Energy.
RenewSys manufactures solar PV modules (5.6 GW) and components including backsheets (4 GW) and encapsulants, with capacity targeted at 24 GW by fiscal year 2026-27. The company is also installing a solar cell production line with a targeted capacity of 4.5 GW over the same period.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.