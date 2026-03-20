Morocco finally unlocks solar self‑consumption

A few weeks after setting net‑metering tariffs for high, medium‑voltage systems, the Moroccan government has published the long-awaited implementing decree for Law 82‑21 on energy self-production in the country’s official bulletin. The decree finally opens the door to self-consumption and the sale of surplus renewable energy.

With the new decree, Morocco‘s National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has established owners of PV sysstems for self-consumption can inject and sell surplus energy back into the public grid, up to a strict limit of 20% of their annual production. Power plant owners will receive MAD 0.21 ($0.023)/kWh during peak hours and MAD 0.18/kWh during off‑peak hours.

The tariff for using the medium-voltage distribution network is set at MAD 0.0607/kWh, giving investors clear visibility on connection and transmission costs. The national transmission network tariff is slightly higher, at MAD 0.0638/kWh.

To prevent overloading the national grid, connections are capped. After accounting for projects already authorized in 2025, the total available capacity is 3,886 MW, split between solar (72%) and wind (28%).

The decree will take effect three months after its publication, on 9 June 2026. It formalizes the legal status of self-producers at a time when the energy crisis triggered by the war in the Middle East continues to put significant pressure on Morocco’s energy bills.

Morocco could install up to 28.6 GW of distributed solar, producing 66.8 TWh of electricity and creating a $31 billion market, according to new research from the Imal Initiative for Climate and Development.

The report links this distributed potential to Morocco’s wider low-carbon transition, which expects 2.5 million electric vehicles by 2035. Their combined battery capacity of 39,420 GWh could cover up to 98% of EV charging needs in the optimistic case.