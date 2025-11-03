Morocco distributed solar potential pegged at 28.6 GW

From pv magazine France
A study by the Imal Initiative for Climate and Development, authored by Anas Hmimad and Rachid Ennassiri, assessed Morocco’s decentralized renewable energy systems (DERS) across 12 regions, using rooftop solar as the main focus. The researchers modeled three deployment scenarios –optimistic, median, and pessimistic – estimating power output, capacity, emissions avoided, and market value.
In the optimistic scenario, DERS could generate 66.8 TWh from 28.58 GW of installed PV capacity, cutting 48.19 million tons of CO₂. The median case projects 17.15 GW and 40.1 TWh, with 28.91 million tons of CO₂ avoided. Even the pessimistic scenario would deliver 8.57 GW and 20.05 TWh.
The report links this distributed potential to Morocco’s wider low-carbon transition, which expects 2.5 million electric vehicles by 2035. Their combined battery capacity of 39,420 GWh could cover up to 98% of EV charging needs in the optimistic case.
Hmimad and Ennassiri urged authorities to implement Law 82-21 on self-generation by 2026, publish the necessary decrees for bidirectional metering and compensation, and invest in smart grids. They also proposed creating a National Fund for the Integration of Energy Resources for Depletion to support small-scale investors and households.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.