Morocco distributed solar potential pegged at 28.6 GW

Morocco could install up to 28.6 GW of distributed solar, producing 66.8 TWh of electricity and creating a $31 billion market, according to new research that calls for rapid regulatory action to unlock this potential.

Image: Kristijan Nikodinovski, Unsplash

From pv magazine France

A study by the Imal Initiative for Climate and Development, authored by Anas Hmimad and Rachid Ennassiri, assessed Morocco’s decentralized renewable energy systems (DERS) across 12 regions, using rooftop solar as the main focus. The researchers modeled three deployment scenarios –optimistic, median, and pessimistic – estimating power output, capacity, emissions avoided, and market value.

In the optimistic scenario, DERS could generate 66.8 TWh from 28.58 GW of installed PV capacity, cutting 48.19 million tons of CO₂. The median case projects 17.15 GW and 40.1 TWh, with 28.91 million tons of CO₂ avoided. Even the pessimistic scenario would deliver 8.57 GW and 20.05 TWh.

The report links this distributed potential to Morocco’s wider low-carbon transition, which expects 2.5 million electric vehicles by 2035. Their combined battery capacity of 39,420 GWh could cover up to 98% of EV charging needs in the optimistic case.

Hmimad and Ennassiri urged authorities to implement Law 82-21 on self-generation by 2026, publish the necessary decrees for bidirectional metering and compensation, and invest in smart grids. They also proposed creating a National Fund for the Integration of Energy Resources for Depletion to support small-scale investors and households.

