When battery imbalance turns 11% of capacity into stranded energy

From ESS News

A 350 MWh battery storage facility somewhere in Europe saw revenues fall short of expectations. Subsequent analysis revealed that the situation could have been far worse.

Similar to series-connected PV modules, the weakest component in a battery storage system ultimately determines overall performance.

“Battery analysis showed that in this system, the most fully charged cell was at 100%, while the least charged cell was only at 75%,” says Lutz Morawietz, head of algorithm development at Volytica.

In a series configuration, a cell that has not yet reached full charge cannot be charged further once the most charged cell hits its limit. The same constraint applies during discharge: the least charged cell empties first, prompting the battery management system to terminate the process – leaving unused energy in the remaining cells.

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Register now and secure your spot. Learn more about utility-scale storage at the Battery Business & Development Forum, co-organized by pv magazine, on March 31 in Frankfurt. Following the first successful and fully booked BBDF last July, the event will take place for the second time in Frankfurt on March 31 and April 1, 2026. On the first day, discussions will cover topics such as how to raise equity and debt capital, who assumes which risks, and how the grid connection situation is expected to develop. On the second day, the program will include the virtual BESS lab, a discussion on co-location business models, and on quality in storage planning and implementation. On the first day, before the networking dinner, start-ups including Invertix, re-twin, reLi, Module Energy, Re-Twin, and Scale Energy will present their pitches and be available for discussion. You can find more information and the registration link here