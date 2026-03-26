Nulite launches PV-driven residential heat pump

Chinese heat pump manufacturer Nulite New Energy has introduced a hybrid photovoltaic and geothermal heat pump solution for residential and commercial settings.

“When paired with a standard electric resistance system or an air-source heat pump, solar panels can offset a portion of the energy bill. But when paired with a Nulite geothermal system, the synergy becomes exponential,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The geothermal system’s ultra-low electricity consumption means that a modest PV array can cover nearly 100% of the system’s operational energy needs.”

In the proposed system configuration, solar electricity is fed to directly power the heat pump, which reduces operating costs by using self-generated power instead of grid electricity, while increasing PV self-consumption and overall system efficiency.

In summer, peak solar generation drives highly efficient cooling by transferring heat into the cooler ground. In winter, the system extracts stable heat from the ground.

“While the PV array may not cover 100% of the energy needs during the darkest months, net metering credits accumulated during the summer months often offset the winter deficit. For off-grid applications or areas without net metering, Nulite’s variable-speed drives allow the system to “load-shift,” running primarily during sunny daytime hours and relying on minimal battery storage for the night.

Smart controls allow operation to align with daytime solar availability, reducing reliance on storage. Additionally, the ground acts as a natural “thermal battery,” storing excess energy to improve long-term system performance, according to the manufacturer.

The 8 kW–112 kW geothermal heat pump is a ground- and water-source system designed for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water applications. It features a Mitsubishi inverter compressor and operates on 220–240V single-phase or 380–400V three-phase power supplies.

The unit offers rated heating capacities from 2 kW to 36 kW and cooling capacities from 10 kW to 33 kW, ensuring flexible performance across varying load requirements, according to the company. “By circulating fluid through ground loops, these systems utilize the earth as a heat sink in the summer and a heat source in the winter,” it also explained. The result is a coefficient of performance (COP) often exceeding 4.0 or 5.0, meaning for every unit of electricity consumed, four to five units of heating or cooling are produced.”

The system reportedly offers a maximum outlet water temperature of 60 C. The smallest system of the series measures 670 mm × 454 mm × 830 mm, while the largest has a size of 800 mm x 572 mm x 1,070 mm.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Guangzhou, Nulite New Energy produces a range of heat pump technologies, including air-source heat pumps. The company reports exporting products to more than 100 countries, including several European markets.