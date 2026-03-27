Enphase launches AI home energy management system

From pv magazine Australia

US-based Enphase Energy has introduced its IQ Energy Management AI software platform in Australia and New Zealand, embedding it within its existing system.

The solution integrates with Enphase Energy solar and IQ Battery systems to enable intelligent management of variable electricity rates and select third-party electric water heaters and electric vehicle chargers.

The system, managed through the Enphase App, can forecast energy production and consumption while monitoring energy rates, plus choose when to charge an EV or heat water at the most beneficial times.

Enphase Energy Senior Vice President of Sales Ken Fong said Australia and New Zealand are global leaders in residential electrification, and IQ Energy Management builds on that momentum.

“Our goal is to help homeowners get the most out of every kilowatt hour of clean energy they generate. With this launch, we’re giving installers a powerful new way to increase the value of every Enphase system by optimizing key home appliances from one intelligent platform.”

Intelligent monitoring

The IQ Energy Management system learns a home’s consumption patterns, and monitors weather to enable forecasting of solar production, watch electricity prices, and daily energy needs.

It can also increase savings by importing and exporting energy at optimal times or reduce CO2 footprint by prioritizing the use of solar.

The IQ Energy Management utilises the Enphase IQ Energy Router suite of products for two possible modes, which includes self-consumption mode that prioritises solar and battery energy over grid energy, converting a home into a renewable power plant.