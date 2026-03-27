Industry 4.0 technologies raise cyber risks for smart renewables grids

Researchers from Ulster University in the United Kingdom and IQRA National University in Pakistan have assessed the cyber vulnerabilities of Industry 4.0 technologies in smart renewable energy grids and have proposed a suite of AI-driven security measures to help mitigate these risks.

Industry 4.0 applications rely on advanced digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and cloud computing to optimize industrial processes. These technologies enable smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, and real-time system monitoring, creating highly automated, efficient, and interconnected production and energy networks.

However, the same connectivity that drives efficiency also introduces potential cyber threats such as ransomware, insider attacks, and unauthorized system access, with the dependence on real-time data and complex software ecosystems creating multiple points of vulnerability. When integrated with smart renewable grids, where sensors probe and monitor energy flow and automate distribution, connectivity intensifies, exposing the entire infrastructure to cyber risks that surpass those of traditional energy systems.

“A growing number of cyber incidences have arisen due to the interconnection of Industry 4.0 technologies in renewable energy grids. Legacy intrusion detection systems (IDSs) are not effective in properly addressing these threats due to their dynamism and the complex integrated structures inherent in the energy sector,” the scientists noted.