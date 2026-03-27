Industry 4.0 technologies raise cyber risks for smart renewables grids

Researchers from Ulster University in the United Kingdom and IQRA National University in Pakistan have assessed the cyber vulnerabilities of Industry 4.0 technologies in smart renewable energy grids and have proposed a suite of AI-driven security measures to help mitigate these risks.
Industry 4.0 applications rely on advanced digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and cloud computing to optimize industrial processes. These technologies enable smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, and real-time system monitoring, creating highly automated, efficient, and interconnected production and energy networks.
However, the same connectivity that drives efficiency also introduces potential cyber threats such as ransomware, insider attacks, and unauthorized system access, with the dependence on real-time data and complex software ecosystems creating multiple points of vulnerability. When integrated with smart renewable grids, where sensors probe and monitor energy flow and automate distribution, connectivity intensifies, exposing the entire infrastructure to cyber risks that surpass those of traditional energy systems.
“A growing number of cyber incidences have arisen due to the interconnection of Industry 4.0 technologies in renewable energy grids. Legacy intrusion detection systems (IDSs) are not effective in properly addressing these threats due to their dynamism and the complex integrated structures inherent in the energy sector,” the scientists noted.
Join us on Apr. 29 for pv magazine Webinar+ | Decoding the first massive cyberattack on Europe’s solar energy infrastructure – The Poland case and lessons learned Industry experts will explore real-world cyberattack scenarios, highlight potential vulnerabilities in solar and storage systems, and share practical, actionable strategies to protect your energy assets. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to anticipate, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in the rapidly evolving solar energy sector. The research team proposed an AI-integrated IDS capable of detecting and mitigating cyber threats while monitoring false alarm rates and operational effectiveness. Unlike traditional IDSs, which rely on signature- and rule-based methods and often struggle with zero-day attacks and high false positives, this new framework reportedly enhances detection accuracy and reliability in smart grid environments. The proposed Multi-Stage Intrusion Detection System (MSIDS) utilizes both supervised and unsupervised learning for real-time threat detection. It integrates data-driven and model-based anomaly detection methods to identify both known and unknown attacks while reducing false positives. The system leverages a comprehensive Smart Grid Intrusion Detection Dataset (SGIDD) with over 200,000 records, capturing normal traffic and various cyberattacks including denial-of-service (DoS), man-in-the-middle (MITM), malware, and zero-day threats. Data preprocessing involves handling missing values, normalizing numerical features, encoding categorical data, performing feature selection, and balancing classes with the Synthetic Minority Over-sampling Technique (SMOTE), is a widely used method in machine learning to address class imbalance in datasets, to ensure reliable model training. The MSIDS also features a multi-layer architecture with a data input layer, automated feature extraction using convolutional neural networks (CNNs), supervised learning with random forest (RF) for known attacks, and unsupervised learning with autoencoders for anomaly detection. Moreover, a decision fusion layer combines outputs from both learning stages using weighted voting to classify network traffic as normal, suspicious, or malicious. Alerts trigger automatic response mechanisms such as IP address blocking, network traffic limitation, or system administrator notification. The framework was evaluated using metrics including accuracy, precision, recall, F1-score, false positive rate (FPR), detection rate (DR), Receiver Operating Characteristic – Area Under the Curve (ROC-AUC), and execution time. Its performance was compared to that of conventional IDS models such as support vector machine (SVM) and K-nearest neighbors (KNN) and it was found to achieves a high accuracy of 97.8%, with precision and recall rates of 95.4% and 94.8%, respectively. The F1-score was found to be 95.1%, highlights a balanced trade-off between detection sensitivity and reliability. The MSIDS was also able to maintain a very low false positive rate of 2.5% and a high detection rate of 94.8%, outperforming SVM and KNN in identifying both known and zero-day attacks. Its ROC-AUC score of 0.97 confirmed strong discrimination between normal and malicious traffic, according to the research team. “By providing low-latency detection, the system enables operators to respond swiftly, mitigating potential threats and ensuring uninterrupted energy distribution,” the academics said. “Additionally, deploying MSIDS on edge computing nodes and smart meters can enhance decentralized security within the grid by enabling localized intrusion detection at various distributed points.” The novel framework work presented in “AI-enhanced intrusion detection in smart renewable energy grids: A novel industry 4.0 cyber threat management approach,” published in the International Journal of Critical Infrastructure Protection. This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
Join us on Apr. 29 for pv magazine Webinar+ | Decoding the first massive cyberattack on Europe’s solar energy infrastructure – The Poland case and lessons learned
Industry experts will explore real-world cyberattack scenarios, highlight potential vulnerabilities in solar and storage systems, and share practical, actionable strategies to protect your energy assets. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to anticipate, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in the rapidly evolving solar energy sector.
The research team proposed an AI-integrated IDS capable of detecting and mitigating cyber threats while monitoring false alarm rates and operational effectiveness. Unlike traditional IDSs, which rely on signature- and rule-based methods and often struggle with zero-day attacks and high false positives, this new framework reportedly enhances detection accuracy and reliability in smart grid environments.
The proposed Multi-Stage Intrusion Detection System (MSIDS) utilizes both supervised and unsupervised learning for real-time threat detection. It integrates data-driven and model-based anomaly detection methods to identify both known and unknown attacks while reducing false positives.
The system leverages a comprehensive Smart Grid Intrusion Detection Dataset (SGIDD) with over 200,000 records, capturing normal traffic and various cyberattacks including denial-of-service (DoS), man-in-the-middle (MITM), malware, and zero-day threats. Data preprocessing involves handling missing values, normalizing numerical features, encoding categorical data, performing feature selection, and balancing classes with the Synthetic Minority Over-sampling Technique (SMOTE), is a widely used method in machine learning to address class imbalance in datasets, to ensure reliable model training.
The MSIDS also features a multi-layer architecture with a data input layer, automated feature extraction using convolutional neural networks (CNNs), supervised learning with random forest (RF) for known attacks, and unsupervised learning with autoencoders for anomaly detection. Moreover, a decision fusion layer combines outputs from both learning stages using weighted voting to classify network traffic as normal, suspicious, or malicious. Alerts trigger automatic response mechanisms such as IP address blocking, network traffic limitation, or system administrator notification.
The framework was evaluated using metrics including accuracy, precision, recall, F1-score, false positive rate (FPR), detection rate (DR), Receiver Operating Characteristic – Area Under the Curve (ROC-AUC), and execution time. Its performance was compared to that of conventional IDS models such as support vector machine (SVM) and K-nearest neighbors (KNN) and it was found to achieves a high accuracy of 97.8%, with precision and recall rates of 95.4% and 94.8%, respectively. The F1-score was found to be 95.1%, highlights a balanced trade-off between detection sensitivity and reliability.
The MSIDS was also able to maintain a very low false positive rate of 2.5% and a high detection rate of 94.8%, outperforming SVM and KNN in identifying both known and zero-day attacks. Its ROC-AUC score of 0.97 confirmed strong discrimination between normal and malicious traffic, according to the research team.
“By providing low-latency detection, the system enables operators to respond swiftly, mitigating potential threats and ensuring uninterrupted energy distribution,” the academics said. “Additionally, deploying MSIDS on edge computing nodes and smart meters can enhance decentralized security within the grid by enabling localized intrusion detection at various distributed points.”
The novel framework work presented in “AI-enhanced intrusion detection in smart renewable energy grids: A novel industry 4.0 cyber threat management approach,” published in the International Journal of Critical Infrastructure Protection.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
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