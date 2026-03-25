Smart meters are vulnerable gateways to cyberattacks

The scientists explained that SMs are essential to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), enabling remote monitoring and linking utilities with customers while supporting a rooftop PV–driven green energy transition. However, their widespread deployment introduces significant cybersecurity risks, including inaccurate billing, energy theft, service disruptions, and privacy breaches, making robust security measures essential.

They estimated that over 209 million SMs are currently deployed across Europe and said that, while these devices offer functionalities such as outage detection, theft detection, and power quality monitoring, they also raise concerns about privacy, data interception, and system vulnerability.