How perovskite solar cells age under temperature stress

Researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), together with partners from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY), and KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, have examined why perovskites in tandem solar cells lose performance under temperature cycling. Two recently published papers show, on the one hand, how rapid temperature cycles affect the crystal structure, and on the other, which organic molecules can stabilize perovskite structures.

The first study focuses on perovskites as typically used in perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. The researchers used cells with an efficiency of 24.31%. The temperature was varied at a rate of 10 C per minute between 5 C and 85 C.

The authors note that these rapid cycles do not correspond to standard certification conditions. IEC testing uses significantly longer cycles of 100 degrees Celsius per hour. The method used in the experiment was intended to accelerate aging processes for material screening.

Wide-angle X-ray scattering and photoluminescence measurements were used for the analysis. These allowed the researchers to observe in real time how the crystal lattice expands and contracts under temperature changes and how photovoltaic parameters change in parallel.

The most important observation of the first paper is a two-stage degradation. First, a pronounced “burn-in phase” occurs. In this initial phase, the cells lost around 60% of their relative performance under rapid solar-thermal cycling. This was followed by a slower degradation phase, during which the parameters partially tracked the temperature profile.

The authors identify the cause as a combination of temperature-induced mechanical stress, phase transformations, and increasing non-radiative recombination. In simple terms, the perovskite layer expands differently under temperature changes than the adjacent layers and the substrate, creating stress in the material. These stresses alter the structure and degrade electrical properties.

Lead author Kun Sun from the TUM Chair of Functional Materials said the performance loss is driven by competing forces within the material at the microscopic level, where internal stresses build up and alter the structure, ultimately degrading performance.

Notably, degradation under these cycling conditions was largely independent of the passivation strategy tested, according to the study. Uncoated cells, cells with EDAI2 passivation, and cells with a dual passivation of 3-F-PEAI and EDAI2 were examined. While passivation initially improved cell efficiency, it did not prevent thermal degradation. The authors therefore conclude that common passivation approaches do not automatically lead to better thermal operational stability.