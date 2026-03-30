UK defining stronger energy cybersecurity rules after Poland attack

The UK government is consulting on changes to cybersecurity regulations affecting the energy industry.

The UK government wants to strengthen cyber security rules for its electricity and gas sectors, following recent attacks on energy infrastructure in Europe.

The proposals follow a recent, successful attack on energy infrastructure in Poland that the UK government cited as evidence that that the entire energy system is now an “attractive target” for adversaries. Industry stakeholders are being asked to share their views on cyber security ahead of potential changes that would affect downstream electricity and gas organizations.

The plans to expand the scope of cyber security regulations would apply baseline requirements to all licensed energy organizations. New rules have not been finalized but they will likely be based on the government’s Cyber Essentials scheme with a focus on firewalls and internet gateways, secure configuration, user access controls, malware protection and patch management, according to an industry consultation.