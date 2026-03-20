Solar and the cyber winter

Cyber winter is a metaphorical concept describing a profound, structural shift in the nature of cyber threats and cyber-physical risks, particularly against critical infrastructure. The term was coined in 2022 by Yigal Unna, then head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, following an Iranian cyberattack on an Israeli water facility. The concept specifically refers to the growing ability of modern cyber threats to operate over prolonged periods and exhibit systemic, coordinated patterns.

“The attack to the Israeli aqueduct caused no immediate physical damage and its main goal was to spark panic among operators and the public,” cybersecurity expert Roberto Setola told pv magazine. “While the incident was contained before any tangible harm occurred, Unna’s warning emphasized a fundamental shift in the nature of cyber operations against critical infrastructure.”

This fundamental shift also defined a cyberattack on several power plants in Poland in December, including many solar PV facilities, allegedly carried out by Russian hackers.