BBDF 2026: Finance, tolling, and getting the merchant balance right

From ESS News

Finance took center stage at BBDF in a lively session covering the range of funding options available to BESS projects.

Mark van Zon, senior director at ABN AMRO, opened the session by introducing a host of financial concepts such as floor contracts, gearing, mini-perm loans, balloon management, and aspects like cash-sweep mechanisms.

Panelists included banks, offtakers, and developers delved into the detail as industry experts shared first-hand accounts of European BESS financing. Mikko Preuss, chief commercial officer at Terralayr represented developers, alongside bankers Marcus Starke, director energy origination at NORD/LB, and Mark van Zon. Nils van Afferden, asset originator, flexibilities and batteries at RWE, was also on stage to share the offtaker perspective.

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