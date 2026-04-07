TBEA unveils grid-forming converter for large-scale storage, renewables

Chinese power transformer manufacturer TBEA introduced a grid-forming string power conversion system (PCS) for utility-scale storage, renewable energy base projects, and weak-grid applications.

The TE435/392K-HV-BL high-power converter focuses on improving power density and grid support. According to TBEA, its fully integrated liquid-cooling design increases volumetric power density by 78% and gravimetric power density by 32% compared with the previous generation, helping reduce the footprint of energy storage plants by around 10%.

The PCS is designed to support a wide range of large-format battery cells, including capacities from 500 Ah to more than 1,000 Ah from multiple suppliers, as well as 314 Ah cluster-based configurations. This aligns with the ongoing industry shift toward larger battery cells in utility-scale storage, the company said.

Grid-forming capability is a key feature. Based on the company’s TE-PowerHUB 3.0 high-speed control platform, the system can switch between grid-following and grid-forming modes within milliseconds. It is designed to operate across a short-circuit ratio (SCR) range of 1 to 40, enabling deployment in both strong and weak grids.

According to TBEA, the PCS can provide inertia response, fast frequency regulation, reactive power and voltage support, and black start capability. The company positions the system not only as a bidirectional converter for battery charging and discharging, but also as a grid-support asset.

Key specifications include a rated power of 435 kW/392 kW, IP66+C5-M protection rating, an operating temperature range of -40 C to 70 C, and altitude capability of up to 5,000 meters without derating. Conversion efficiency is listed at 99%.

TBEA identified four primary application segments: large standalone and shared storage projects in China, storage paired with large renewable energy bases, overseas grid-forming markets with high renewable penetration, and projects in desert, high-altitude, and other harsh environments.

Unlike conventional PCS systems, which primarily inject current into the grid and rely on existing grid conditions, grid-forming PCS is designed to emulate the behavior of synchronous generators. This includes providing virtual inertia and damping, which can help stabilize grids with high shares of renewable generation. As a result, grid-forming systems are increasingly suited to weak-grid and high-renewables applications, where maintaining system stability is becoming a critical requirement.