TBEA unveils 400 kW string PCS, 6.25 MWh battery

The Chinese manufacturer has designed a new high-density 400 kW power conversion system (PCS) and 6.25 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to cut costs and boost deployment speed.

Image: ESS News

Share

From ESS News

TBEA New Energy has unveiled two new energy storage products at the 13th Energy Storage International Summit and Exhibition (ESIE2025) held earlier this month.

The 400kW string-type PCS, model TE400+K-HV-BL, features a compact, lightweight form factor with a volumetric power density of 3 kW/L, 25% higher than the industry average. Each module weighs only 110 kg, reducing transportation and maintenance burdens.

Employing a liquid-cooled system and aerosol-based fire protection, the PCS integrates with battery management and thermal systems to keep key components within safe operating temperatures. Its use of high-frequency switching technology enables millisecond-level responsiveness and supports grid-forming operations, including inertia simulation, frequency regulation, and damping control. It has demonstrated stable performance even in ultra-weak grid environments (SCR ≤1.0), outperforming industry norms, the manufacturer said.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Net metering policies see significant revision in states across the U.S.
21 April 2025 The recent 50 States of Solar report from NC Clean Energy Technology Center identifies three trends in state policy activities and the top five distri...