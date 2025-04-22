TBEA unveils 400 kW string PCS, 6.25 MWh battery

From ESS News
TBEA New Energy has unveiled two new energy storage products at the 13th Energy Storage International Summit and Exhibition (ESIE2025) held earlier this month.
The 400kW string-type PCS, model TE400+K-HV-BL, features a compact, lightweight form factor with a volumetric power density of 3 kW/L, 25% higher than the industry average. Each module weighs only 110 kg, reducing transportation and maintenance burdens.
Employing a liquid-cooled system and aerosol-based fire protection, the PCS integrates with battery management and thermal systems to keep key components within safe operating temperatures. Its use of high-frequency switching technology enables millisecond-level responsiveness and supports grid-forming operations, including inertia simulation, frequency regulation, and damping control. It has demonstrated stable performance even in ultra-weak grid environments (SCR ≤1.0), outperforming industry norms, the manufacturer said.
