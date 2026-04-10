India hits 150 GW solar milestone

From pv magazine India

A new report by JMK Research reveales that India added around 44.6 GW of solar and 6 GW of wind capacity in fiscal year 2026. Solar and wind installations increased 87.2% and 45.6%, respectively, year-on-year.

Fiscal year 2026 refers to the period from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

With these additions, India’s total installed renewable energy capacity reached 275 GW as of March 31, 2026. Solar power accounts for around 55% with 150.26 GW of total renewable energy capacity, followed by wind at 20%, large hydro at 19%, biomass at 4%, and small hydro at 2%.

Between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, India added around 34.8 GW of ground-mounted solar capacity, a 106% year-on-year increase. The report attributes the sharp rise primarily to the commissioning of projects awarded under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) 50 GW annual bidding trajectory launched in 2023.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) open access segment also contributed significantly during the period. In addition, the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) waiver deadline of June 30, 2025 prompted developers to accelerate project execution in the first half of fiscal year 2026.

Rooftop solar installations reached about 8.7 GW, up 69% year-on-year, driven primarily by the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which boosted residential adoption. Under the scheme, about 2.6 million homes have been covered, with nearly INR 14,771 crore ($1.8 billion) disbursed as central financial assistance, accelerating deployment across the country.

Rajasthan led capacity additions in fiscal year 2026 with 12,140 MW (35%) of large-scale solar installations, followed by Gujarat with 8,952 MW (26%) and Maharashtra with 6,177 MW (18%).

In rooftop solar, Maharashtra recorded the highest installations at 2,144 MW (25%), followed by Gujarat at 1,777 MW (20%) and Tamil Nadu at 600 MW (7%).

In the off-grid solar segment, Maharashtra led with 614 MW (58%) of additions, followed by Gujarat with 77.9 MW (7%).