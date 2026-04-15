Cyber threats for PV: What are credential compromise attacks and how do they work

Credential compromise cyberattacks are a major category of cyber threats targeting digital and cyber-physical systems that rely on secure access to maintain control and visibility. In PV systems, where operators depend on remote monitoring platforms, SCADA interfaces, and cloud-connected devices, compromised credentials can provide attackers with direct and persistent access to critical infrastructure.

These attacks involve obtaining legitimate usernames and passwords through techniques such as phishing, brute-force attacks, credential stuffing, or exploiting weak authentication practices. Unlike denial-of-service attacks that overwhelm systems, credential compromise attacks allow adversaries to impersonate authorized users, bypassing traditional security barriers. As a result, operators may be unaware that unauthorized access has been established.

Credential compromise attacks may target PV systems and solar plants by infiltrating monitoring platforms, inverter management interfaces, gateways, or SCADA systems. Once inside, attackers can alter system settings, disable protections, manipulate generation parameters, or interrupt communication flows. In some cases, attackers may establish persistence, maintaining long-term access without detection.

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These attacks may also indirectly cause physical stress on system components such as inverters or transformers by modifying control parameters or delaying fault responses. Furthermore, they can lead to reduced energy production, increased maintenance costs, and safety risks for personnel relying on inaccurate or manipulated data.

“Credential-based attacks are the number reason for cyber intrusion. It's really about the basics. If your password is weak, an AI may be able to guess it. And if you reuse the same password across systems, once it’s exposed, everything will fall like dominos.”Uri Sadot, Managing Director of SolarDefend and the Chairman of SolarPower Europe's Digitalization workstream, told pv magazine.

Operational modes

Credential compromise attacks can operate in several ways depending on the attacker’s approach. Phishing-based attacks trick users into revealing credentials through fake login pages or malicious emails. Brute-force and credential stuffing attacks attempt to systematically guess login details, often using previously leaked credentials from other platforms. In more advanced scenarios, attackers may exploit weak authentication protocols or session management flaws to hijack active user sessions.

For PV systems, a credential compromise attack often begins with targeting personnel such as operators, maintenance teams, or administrators who have access to critical platforms. Attackers may send phishing emails or scan for exposed login portals connected to inverters, gateways, or cloud-based monitoring systems. Once valid credentials are obtained, attackers can log in as legitimate users without raising immediate suspicion.

Common techniques in PV environments include password reuse exploitation, lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA), and poorly secured remote access interfaces. In distributed solar fleets, attackers may target centralized management platforms, gaining access to multiple sites through a single compromised account.

Once the attack is underway, operators may notice unusual system behavior, unauthorized configuration changes, or unexplained data anomalies. In many cases, however, credential compromise attacks remain undetected for extended periods, allowing attackers to maintain control and expand their access across interconnected systems.

Defense

A potential defense against credential compromise attacks in PV systems is to implement strong authentication mechanisms, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), which significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access. Enforcing strong password policies and eliminating password reuse are also critical steps in securing access points.

Identity and access management (IAM) systems can help by enforcing role-based access control, ensuring users only have permissions necessary for their tasks. This limits the potential impact of a compromised account. Additionally, continuous monitoring of login activity can help detect suspicious behavior, such as unusual login locations or repeated failed attempts.

Network segmentation can further reduce risk by isolating critical components like inverters, SCADA systems, and monitoring platforms, preventing attackers from moving laterally within the system after gaining access. However, if authentication mechanisms remain weak at entry points, attackers can still infiltrate key systems.

Intrusion detection systems (IDSs) and security information and event management (SIEM) platforms can also help detect credential compromise attacks by identifying anomalies in user behavior, access patterns, or system interactions. These tools provide early warnings but must be combined with automated response mechanisms to effectively contain threats.

User awareness training is another essential layer of defense, helping personnel recognize phishing attempts and follow secure credential practices.

Continuous authentication

In summary, credential compromise attacks represent a serious risk to PV systems, primarily affecting their integrity, confidentiality, and operational control. Unlike availability-focused attacks, these threats enable attackers to directly manipulate system behavior while remaining undetected.

Although measures such as MFA, strong password policies, access control, monitoring, and user training can significantly reduce risk, no single solution is sufficient on its own. Systems must be designed continuous authentication monitoring, and rapid response capabilities.

This approach not only helps maintain secure system operations but also limits the attacker’s ability to persist within the environment or expand their control across multiple assets.

“To secure PV infrastructure from these attacks, you have to manage your remote access credentials the same way a bank account manages the keys to its vault. That may sound complicated but it really isn't. Use unique passwords for every access point, and keep them hidden. Make sure to rotate them every so often, and get and outsider to do penetration testing and make sure your protections hold. If you are an asset owner without day-to-day access to the plants, demand this level of professionalism from your O&M providers,” Sadot concluded.