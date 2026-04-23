Zendure launches battery series for residential PV

From ESS News
Zendure, long associated with Europe’s plug-in balcony solar boom, has launched the SolarFlow Mix Series, new home storage systems that push the company beyond its 800 W roots, with modular options.
Back in February this year, Zendure unveiled three SolarFlow models in a significant new launch that restablished its position in the market, and the new Mix Series marks a shift into whole-home energy management for European households.
The three new products are the SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro, SolarFlow 4000 Mix AC+, and SolarFlow 3000 Mix AC+.
The SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro is an 8 kWh option, featuring a 4 kW bidirectional AC output, up to 13 kW of PV input, and scalable storage up to 50 kWh. This is a major step up from the 2.4 kW / 16.8 kWh ceiling of the SolarFlow 2400 Pro for households that need it. The 4000 Mix Pro supports two 4,000 W MPPTs, and produces 3.68 kW in off-grid mode.
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