UK solar developer secures $1.1 billion financing package

Enviromena has signed a GBP 825 million ($1.1 billion) senior portfolio financing package that includes an initial GBP 525 million to support the buildout of its UK solar pipeline.

The financing is underwritten by a syndicate of lenders, including BBVA, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI CIB), Lloyds, NatWest and Societe Generale. Financing is structured as a flexible platform, according to Enviromena, with GBP 300 million in an uncommitted accordion – meaning the funding is allowed to expand alongside Enviromena’s portfolio as projects progress.

Enviromena positions itself as an independent power producer. The company reports it has built more than 120 solar plants to date, and is engaged in project development, construction, ownership and operation and has solar and battery energy storage projects across the UK and Europe. The business claims a development pipeline exceeding 3 GW.

Enviromena’s existing portfolio of UK solar projects includes the 71 MW Medebridge Solar Farm, which made headlines in 2025 when it secured a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with University of Manchester.

Chris March, CEO of Enviromena described the financing package as a “landmark transaction” for the business.

“With this support, we are accelerating the transition from development to delivery, building a gigawatt-scale solar platform to supply homes, businesses, and support the UK’s energy transition,” he said.

Perella Weinberg acted as exclusive financial advisor to Enviromena for the senior portfolio financing deal. Travers Smith acted as Borrower Counsel and Eversheds Sutherland as Lender Counsel.