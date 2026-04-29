India launches 500 MW renewables tender requiring dispatch via power exchanges

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corporation of India has invited proposals to set up interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected renewable energy projects for assured peak power supply of 1,500 MWh (500 MW for three hours) under a contract-for-difference (CfD) mechanism. SECI will enter into CfD agreements with successful bidders for the supply of renewable energy through power exchanges for a period of 12 years.

Renewable energy developers selected in the tender will set up ISTS-connected projects, with or without energy storage systems (ESS), primarily to sell electricity generated from the projects on power exchanges. Projects may be located anywhere in India at sites selected by the developer. For each project, the renewable energy generation components and ESS, if deployed, must be co-located.

Developers for 500 MW of contracted capacity will be selected through an e-bidding process followed by an e-reverse auction. Bids may be submitted for a minimum cumulative contracted capacity of 50 MW and a maximum of 125 MW.

Developers must schedule energy supply on a day-ahead basis by selecting any three-hour period within the defined peak-hours window of 18:00 to 24:00, ensuring the selected period falls within non-solar hours as defined under applicable General Network Access (GNA) regulations. They must sell 3,000 kWh of energy per MW of contracted project capacity during the selected peak hours each day through power exchanges.

“Developers are required to sell all generated energy on the exchanges and may optimize dispatch by choosing the three-hour window when market clearing prices are expected to be highest, thereby maximizing revenue,” the tender document states.