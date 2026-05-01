Montenegro developer signs grid deal for 385 MW solar plant

M Energy d.o.o. has secured grid access for its planned 385 MW solar plant after agreeing connection terms with transmission operator CGES.
M Energy d.o.o., a special-purpose vehicle established for the project, signed a grid-connection agreement with CGES, Montenegro's transmission system operator, in 2023 for a maximum capacity of 385 MW at sites in Ubli, Cetinje municipality, and Bogetići-Broćanac, Nikšić municipality. The project is targeting grid connection by 2027.
The plant would connect to the 400 kV Lastva-Pljevlja overhead transmission line, which runs to the HVDC converter station at Lastva. From there, a 600 MW-class subsea cable that has been operational since 2019 links Montenegro to the Italian grid.
Montenegro had approximately 30 MW of cumulative solar PV capacity installed at the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The next largest project in the development pipeline is an 87.5 MW solar plant near Vraćenovići, contracted in 2024 with commissioning targeted for 2028, according to pv magazine's August 2024 reporting.
Montenegro's government launched its first solar auction in 2025, offering up to 250 MW of capacity under 12-year contracts-for-difference at a ceiling price of €65 ($76.20)/MWh, as part of a broader target of at least 50% renewable energy share in final energy consumption by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.