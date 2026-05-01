Montenegro developer signs grid deal for 385 MW solar plant

M Energy d.o.o. has secured grid access for its planned 385 MW solar plant after agreeing connection terms with transmission operator CGES.

M Energy d.o.o., a special-purpose vehicle established for the project, signed a grid-connection agreement with CGES, Montenegro's transmission system operator, in 2023 for a maximum capacity of 385 MW at sites in Ubli, Cetinje municipality, and Bogetići-Broćanac, Nikšić municipality. The project is targeting grid connection by 2027.

The plant would connect to the 400 kV Lastva-Pljevlja overhead transmission line, which runs to the HVDC converter station at Lastva. From there, a 600 MW-class subsea cable that has been operational since 2019 links Montenegro to the Italian grid.

Montenegro had approximately 30 MW of cumulative solar PV capacity installed at the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The next largest project in the development pipeline is an 87.5 MW solar plant near Vraćenovići, contracted in 2024 with commissioning targeted for 2028, according to pv magazine's August 2024 reporting.

Montenegro's government launched its first solar auction in 2025, offering up to 250 MW of capacity under 12-year contracts-for-difference at a ceiling price of €65 ($76.20)/MWh, as part of a broader target of at least 50% renewable energy share in final energy consumption by 2030.