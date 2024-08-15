Montenegro developing 87.5 MW of solar

Montenegrin developer Agenos Energy and CGES AD Podgorica, an electric power transmission system operator, have signed a contract for the construction and grid connection of a 87.5 MW solar park in Montenegro.
The Vraćenovići project will be built in western Montenegro, near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Commissioning is currently scheduled for 2028.
The plant will be connected to the transmission network at Vilus, where a 220/110 kV substation will be built, connected to an existing 110 and 220 kV network. The same substation will act as a connection point for other solar plants in the area.
“This step means increased production of clean energy, reduced dependence on fossil fuels and potentially lower costs for future users,” CGES AD Podgorica said on its website. “It also contributes to a more sustainable future and a more environmentally friendly power system.”
Montenegro had 42 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of last year, up from 22 MW the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.
