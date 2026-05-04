The best performing utility-scale PV asset in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

New data from global energy consultancy Rystad Energy shows that all Australian large-scale solar power plants generated 1,730 GWh of clean energy last month, up 21% from the 1,435 GWh produced in April 2025 with Queensland home to three of the top five best-performing utility PV assets for the month.

The 204 MW Edenvale Solar Park, co-owned by Japanese companies Eneos and Sojitz, was ranked Australia’s top-performing big PV facility for the month with Rystad Senior Analyst David Dixon noting the power plant had delivered an average AC capacity factor (CF) of 33.1% for the month.

Greek energy company Metka’s 82 MW Moura Solar Farm ranked second for the month with the central Queensland facility delivering an average capacity factor of 32.8 %.

Stage 2 of Acen Australia’s 400 MW Stubbo solar project in New South Wales (NSW) was ranked third with a capacity factor of 32.6 % while the first stage of that project was listed in fifth place. Neoen’s 460 MW Western Downs solar farm in Queensland was ranked fourth.

Dixon said all Australian utility-scale PV and wind assets generated 4.7 TWh of clean energy last month, up 24% from 3.8 TWh in April 2025.

At a state level Queensland was in top spot for utility solar and wind generation at 1,256 GWh with 678 GWh from utility PV and 578 GWh from wind.

The top wind assets for the month were the Granville Harbor and Cattle Hill wind farms in Tasmania with the Kennedy Energy wind farm in Queensland third.