Sojitz, Kansai Electric sign 20-year PPA to power titanium plant in Japan

Japan's Sojitz Corp. has signed a 20-year corporate PPA with Kansai Electric Power (Kepco) and Osaka Titanium Technologies to supply renewable energy from roughly 200 distributed solar plants across Japan.

The plants, totaling 10 MW (AC) of capacity, will be developed and operated by Sojitz and its Sojitz Mirai Power subsidiary, with electricity to begin flowing to Osaka Titanium’s Amagasaki plant in October 2025. The deal is expected to cut the facility’s carbon emissions by about 8,000 metric tons per year, based on Kansai Electric’s latest emissions data.

Sojitz said the agreement supports its broader plans to develop 3,000 small-scale distributed solar projects across Japan by fiscal 2026. The Tokyo-based conglomerate noted that it has developed and operated 2 GW of renewable energy assets throughout the world since entering the solar independent power producer (IPP) sector in 2009, and has been particularly active in Australia and India. In 2023, for example, it commissioned the 204 MW Edenvale Solar Park in Queensland through a 50:50 joint venture with Japan’s Eneos. Earlier this year, Sojitz also entered India’s clean gas sector with a stake in a $400 million biomethane platform led by GPS Renewables and Indian Oil, part of its broader green transformation strategy.

The Japanese conglomerate said in a statement last week that it is now prioritizing smaller-scale developments on unused or hard-to-develop land as an alternative to conventional “megasolar” projects in Japan. The initiative aligns with its medium-term management plan for 2026, which targets sustainable growth and decarbonization through digitalized energy operations, EV-related ventures, and localized renewable solutions.