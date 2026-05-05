France publishes specifications for 925 MW ground-mounted solar tender

From pv magazine France
Commission de régulation de l’énergie (CRE), the French energy regulator, has published the specifications for the “AO PPE2 PV Sol” tender covering ground-mounted and agrivoltaic solar installations.
The auction targets projects larger than 500 kW, including those partially integrating self-consumption schemes, and sets a total volume of 925 MW. A tranche of 200 MW is reserved for projects below 5 MW located more than 500 meters from another eligible project.
Bids can be submitted from July 20, 2026, with a final deadline of July 30.
In the event of tied scores, the lowest-priced bid is ranked first. If price and score are identical, the smaller-capacity project is prioritized.
The specifications also include supply chain resilience requirements. Eligible installations must not have photovoltaic systems assembled in a dominant non-EU third country, and at least four of eight key components must not originate from such a country.
These components include photovoltaic-grade polysilicon, silicon ingots, wafers, solar cells, solar glass, modules, inverters, and trackers with their mounting structures. Inverters, cells, and modules must be among the components meeting the origin diversification requirement.
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