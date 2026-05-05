Pumped storage project advances at 1.35 GW hydropower plant in India

From pv magazine India
GE Vernova Inc. said the Upper Sileru project in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is expected to be completed by 2030 and will rank among the largest pumped storage hydropower plants in the country.
The company’s scope includes design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, transportation, and supervision of erection, as well as commissioning of the nine units and associated control and governing systems.
Once operational, the facility is expected to store and supply electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of around three million Indian households, based on typical usage levels.
The Upper Sileru project is designed to provide long-duration energy storage, supporting integration of solar and wind capacity into the national grid. Its ability to switch between pumping and generation modes will support peak demand management, frequency regulation, and grid stability.
The project marks the second pumped-storage collaboration between GE Vernova and MEIL. GE Vernova is also supplying four 125 MW fixed-speed pumped-storage units for the Kundah hydropower project in India.
The company said it accounts for roughly 30% of the global installed pumped-storage base and is currently developing more than 3 GW of projects worldwide. It has also commissioned two of four 250 MW variable-speed units at THDC India's Tehri pumped-storage plant.
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