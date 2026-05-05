Swiss balancing energy market now open to C&I solar

From pv magazine Germany

The Swiss balancing energy market is opening up to smaller, decentralized assets. Until now, the grid operator Swissgrid has sourced balancing energy mainly from large power plants and industrial facilities.

Novagrid AG, which specializes in digital grid integration and virtual power plant solutions, and AMAG Energy, the renewable energy and energy trading arm of the AMAG Group, are now extending access to commercial and industrial photovoltaic systems, as well as rooftop installations on apartment buildings.

With the “AMAG Energy Flexpool,” existing PV systems can, for the first time, be certified and operate within the Swiss balancing energy system entirely remotely and without additional hardware, the companies said on Monday.

Under this model, PV system operators can participate directly in balancing energy market revenues, while self-consumption remains fully possible, with the systems being aggregated into a virtual power plant. AMAG Energy will handle fiduciary marketing and optimize system performance over the long term for the benefit of pool members. The scale of the pool reportedly enables competitive bids to be placed on Swissgrid’s balancing energy market.

The systems are integrated via the VPN solution Nova Connect, which supports the connection of compatible data loggers and ensures a secure internet connection to the grid, according to Novagrid.

In addition to maximizing self-consumption, the solution ensures that PV systems do not feed electricity into the grid during periods of negative electricity prices through a fully automated process.

In 2025, Switzerland added 1,526 MW of new solar capacity, down from 1,798 MW in 2024 and 1,640 MW in 2023. Despite the decline, growth in residential storage, building electrification, and EV integration points to a gradual market recovery.