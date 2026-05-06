Solex Energy plans 5 GW solar cell factory in India

From pv magazine India

Indian PV manufacturer Solex Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Gujarat to build a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing facility and a 10 GW battery energy storage system (BESS) factory in the state, with a planned investment of INR 4,000 crore ($420 million).

The company plans to develop the 5 GW factory in two phases: 2 GW in Phase I and 3 GW in Phase II.

Headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, Solex Energy currently operates a fully automated, Industry 4.0-enabled manufacturing facility in Tadkeshwar, Gujarat, with a PV module production capacity of 4 GW.

The company has recently expanded its technology roadmap through a partnership with Germany’s ISC Konstanz, focused on advancing high-efficiency solar cell technologies. The collaboration includes work on upgrading TOPCon cell lines and developing next-generation back-contact and tandem technologies.

In October 2025, the partners unveiled a rear-contact solar module concept based on n-type technology, offering up to 24.6% efficiency and 665 W output, with commercial production targeted for fiscal year 2027.

Under its Vision 2030 strategy, Solex Energy aims to scale its manufacturing capacity to 10 GW of modules and 10 GW of solar cells, aligning its expansion plans with ongoing investments in advanced PV technologies.