Solex Energy, ISC Konstanz unveil new back-contact solar module concept

From pv magazine India

Solex Energy Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany's ISC Konstanz to collaborate on R&D and technological advancements in high-efficiency solar cell manufacturing.

Under this strategic partnership, ISC Konstanz will provide comprehensive technological support to Solex for upgrading its upcoming TOPCon cell line and adopting back-contact and perovskite-silicon tandem technologies. The alliance will also facilitate the setup of Solex’s dedicated in-house R&D line, backed by ISC Konstanz’s patent portfolio, to drive ongoing innovation and high-efficiency solar manufacturing in India.

“This partnership marks a defining chapter in Solex’s journey toward technological excellence and global leadership,” said Chetan Shah, chairman and managing director of Solex Energy Ltd. “Under our Vision 2030, we are committed to transforming India into a hub of solar innovation with a targeted valuation of INR 1 lakh crore, $1.5 billion in planned investments, and a 25,000-strong skilled workforce driving that vision forward.”

“Since 2005, ISC Konstanz has worked to steadily increase photovoltaic efficiency while reducing costs,” said Radovan Kopeček, Head of Department Strategy and Education at ISC Konstanz. Our mission is to produce research outcomes that benefit both industry and society. We set global standards, share expertise worldwide, and remain driven by one goal — making clean solar energy accessible and affordable for all. Our partnership with Solex Energy brings us closer to that vision and a successful global energy transition.”

The event also featured the concept launch of Solex’s new rear-contact solar module. Powered by n-type rear-contact technology, the TAPI Rear Contact module delivers up to 24.6% efficiency and 665 W power output, with zero front shading and excellent temperature performance. Commercial production is expected to begin by fiscal year 27.

Headquartered in Surat, Solex Energy currently operates 4 GW of PV module production capacity. Under its Vision 2030 roadmap, the company aims to establish 10 GW of solar module and 10 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity, setting new benchmarks for India’s solar industry.