Trina launches rooftop solar module with lower-voltage design

From pv magazine Australia

Trina Solar has unveiled a new variant of its Vertex S+ module series, designed to deliver higher output within standard rooftop constraints and tailored for Australia’s residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) market.

The company said the Australia-specific module supports systems of up to 100 kW under the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES), where higher wattage and efficiency per module enable installers to optimize system size and maximize Small-scale Technology Certificate (STC) returns within limited roof space.

The monofacial NEG10R.28Z module offers up to 515 W output with a maximum conversion efficiency of 24.65%, within a standard module footprint of 1,842 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm. Based on Trina’s n-type i-TOPCon cell architecture, the module incorporates zero-busbar and zero-gap technologies to improve efficiency and reduce electrical losses.

Trina said the higher power density allows installers to reach target system capacities with fewer modules, increasing system capacity without expanding the footprint. This can reduce balance-of-system (BOS) requirements and improve the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

The module features an open-circuit voltage of 38.3 V and a short-circuit current of 12.85 A. According to the company, its lower-voltage design enables more flexible string sizing across a range of inverter configurations, supporting optimized system layouts where roof design or electrical limits apply.

The module is designed for Australian conditions, with a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/C to support performance in high temperatures, and a dual-glass structure to enhance durability. It is rated to withstand mechanical loads of up to 5,400 Pa (snow) and 4,000 Pa (wind).

The product comes with a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. End-of-life output is guaranteed at no less than 88.85% of nominal power, with first-year degradation limited to 1%.

Edison Zhou, Trina Solar’s head of operations for Australia and Asia Pacific, said the product reflects a shift toward system optimization in the Australian rooftop market.

He said the 510–515 W range represents a practical “sweet spot” for rooftop systems, as installers increasingly seek higher-wattage, higher-efficiency modules within standard dimensions, particularly where roof size and configuration constrain system design.

The Vertex S+ 515 W module is available for preorder and is expected to be launched in Australia in early Q3 2026, subject to final certification and listing requirements.