JA Solar granted intellectual property rights for Ga-doping technology

Chinese solar module manufacturer JA Solar today said it has reached agreement with Shin-Etsu Chemical over patents held by the latter pertaining to gallium doping in crystalline silicon cell applications. According to JA Solar, the agreement was finalized at a signing ceremony in Tokyo.
Details of the specific technologies covered in the agreement were not provided.
Gallium doping is known as an effective method for preventing light induced degradation (LID), particularly in PERC cells, and the technology has previously been of interest to cell and module manufacturers, though the high cost of gallium compared to more commonly used boron has limited its uptake. Most manufacturers have instead implemented a high temperature ‘regeneration’ process to mitigate LID, though it seems that cannot solve the problem entirely.
JA Solar, however, appears convinced gallium doping can be an effective LID solution in p-type module production.
“Using Ga-doped silicon wafers for solar cell application definitely results in better performance of solar cells and PV modules, as well as the improvement of their long-term reliability,” said JA Solar chairman Jin Baofang. “We deeply appreciate Shin-Etsu Chemical granting JA Solar their IP [intellectual property] rights of Ga-doped crystalline silicon technology, which is an important step for JA Solar in introducing advanced technology and supporting the industry’s intellectual property protection.”
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.