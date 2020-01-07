Cape Verde kicks off 10 MW solar tender

Cape Verde’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy is seeking developers for two 5 MW generation capacity ground-mounted PV projects.
The government wants to use the tender to select independent power producers for projects on the islands of Sal and São Vicente. The plants will be built on a build, own and operate basis.
Developers have until January 31 to pre-qualify for the tender. Notice of publication of the tender did not include any further financial or technical details.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Cape Verde had 8 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2018.
The government expects to generate 30% of its electricity from renewables in 2025 and 50% in 2030.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.