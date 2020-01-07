Cape Verde kicks off 10 MW solar tender

Cape Verde’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy is seeking developers for two 5 MW generation capacity ground-mounted PV projects.

The government wants to use the tender to select independent power producers for projects on the islands of Sal and São Vicente. The plants will be built on a build, own and operate basis.

Developers have until January 31 to pre-qualify for the tender. Notice of publication of the tender did not include any further financial or technical details.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Cape Verde had 8 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2018.

The government expects to generate 30% of its electricity from renewables in 2025 and 50% in 2030.