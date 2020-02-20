Italian car factory to add 15 MW of solar and 850 charging points

Fiat Chrysler is planning to install a 15 MW rooftop solar plant at its Mirafiori factory in Turin, northern Italy.
The project will occupy 90,000m² of roofspace and around 30,000m² of car park – 1,750 parking bays.
The Italo-American carmaker – which also owns the Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati and Ram Trucks brands – will also install 850 electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the Piedmont facility.
The PV plant will be built with the Edison Italian energy business owned by state-controlled French power company EDF. French energy company Engie will install the EV charging facilities.
Both projects are part of Fiat Chrysler’s €5 billion, 2019-21 industrial plan for Italy and are connected to the carmaker’s vehicle-to-grid hub project. The auto company wants to network a fleet of 700 electric Fiat 500 cars using two-way recharging infrastructure capable of supplying 25 MW to the grid to balance demand during peak periods.
