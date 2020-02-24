Uzbekistan launches tender for 400 MW of solar

Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have issued a request for expressions of interest for the development and construction of two 200 MW solar parks.

A first plant is planned to be built in the Kattakurgan district, in the Samarkand region, while a second solar park is expected be located in the Gallaorol district, in the Jizzakh region.

Interested developers will have time until March 21 to submit the expression of interest.

The selected projects, which are part of a plan to roll-out as much as 900 MW of solar power generation capacity via public-private partnerships (PPPs), will be awarded a 25-year PPA.

The IFC, a transaction adviser in the program, helped the Uzbek government design and tender its first PPP, which attracted 11 pre-qualified developers and five bids.

The Uzbek Ministry of Energy had also issued a request for expressions of interest for the development and construction of a 200 MW solar park inSherabad, in the Surkhandarya province, in early February. This tender is being carried out with the support of the Asian Development Bank, which will act as transaction advisor. The project is part of a 1 GW solar program developed by the government and the lender.