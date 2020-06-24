Axpo to market grid balancing services offered by largest Nordic grid battery to date

Swiss public energy utility Axpo will market the grid balancing services offered by the largest energy storage facility planned to date in the Nordic nations.
A press release issued by the energy company – which also invests in nuclear and natural gas – stated the 30 MW/30 MWh Yllikkälä Power Reserve One lithium-ion battery system is due to be operational near Lappeenranta, in southeast Finland “in the coming months.”
The Swiss utility’s Axpo Nordic subsidiary will market the ancillary services offered by a battery installed by French renewables company Neoen and the system will be incorporated into Axpo’s virtual power plant, which aggregates small to medium-sized clean energy generators, storage systems and industrial installations.
The Yllikkälä asset will provide ancillary services to the power network operated by state-owned Fingrid, Axpo said in yesterday’s press release.
Marco Nideröst, head of asset optimization at Axpo Power, said: “The agreement with Neoen in Finland is the starting point for our new IT platform in the Nordic [nations]. We are delighted to join forces with Neoen on this innovative project. By making available our experience in marketing flexible assets, Axpo is going to contribute to Finland’s transition towards more renewable energies. This valuable new asset set-up will help improve grid stability in Finland.”
Finland has committed to reaching a carbon-neutral economy by 2035.
