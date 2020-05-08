Neoen to build Australia’s largest PV plant in power deal with CleanCo

French renewables developer Neoen has decided to go ahead with its plans to build a massive solar farm in Queensland’s Western Downs region after securing a contract to sell most of the power to the state government-owned renewable energy generator, CleanCo. With a capacity of around 400 MW, the Western Downs Green Power Hub is set to become Australia’s largest solar farm.
CleanCo has agreed to buy 352 MWp of the project’s output, which will help the state make progress on its target of 50% renewable energy by 2030. This is one of the first offtake deals for the corporation since its establishment in 2018, when the state government moved to restructure its two publicly owned electricity-generation companies into three, creating a strategic portfolio of generating assets designed to reduce power prices, known as CleanCo.
