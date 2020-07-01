Solarpack reveals details of record-breaking Indian PV project

The developer has set a new benchmark for Indian solar.

Spanish developer Solarpack has revealed details of the record-breaking 300 MW project capacity it secured in a recent 2 GW solar auction held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The Basque developer landed 15% of the capacity available in the procurement exercise and will construct a 396 MWdc solar project in Rajasthan which will sell power to SECI for an Indian record-low solar electricity tariff of Rs2.36/kWh (€0.028) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Popular content

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.