Chinese PV Industry Brief: Higher cell prices, 1.2 GW module auction

Tongwei has announced its cell prices for August, with significant price increases for multicrystalline and monocrystalline cells. Polycrystalline cells have risen from RMB0.50 ($0.07) to RMB0.54 per watt, up 8%. Prices for mainstream mono PERC cells prices rose by around 11% from July. M2 (156.75mm) cells jumped from RMB0.78 to RMB0.87 per watt. G1 (158.75mm) cells increased from RMB0.80 to RMB0.89 per watt, while M6 (166mm) cells edged up from RMB0.80 to RMB0.89 per watt. The changes mark the company’s first PV cell price increases since June 2019.

Almaden issued a profit forecast this week, with revenue set to jump 43.4% year on year to RMB740 million in the first half. It expects a net profit of RMB48.1 million, up sharply from a year earlier. The Shenzhen-listed solar glass manufacturer attributed its strong performance to growing demand for bifacial modules.

Canadian Solar said on Monday night that it has decided to list its Modules and System Solutions business on either the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR) or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s ChiNext Board. It will maintain its Nasdaq listing, however. “This potential listing of our MSS in China will provide us a new platform to raise investment capital and strengthen our leading position in solar manufacturing,” said Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “We will continue to grow our solar project development platform in every major market around the world and reap the synergies.”

Energy China launched a centralized purchasing auction on Friday for solar PV modules to be used in projects in fiscal 2020-21. It will buy up to 1.2 GW of capacity, spread across three sections. The first phase will be for 250 MW of mono single-glass modules. The second tranche will be for 900 MW of mono bifacial double-glass modules, while the third part will be devoted to 50 MW of multi-type modules.

Power China International said this week that it generated 2.13 TWh of electricity in the first half, up 39% year on year. It produced 1.35 TWh in the second quarter, up 41% on the year, including 30 GWh of solar.