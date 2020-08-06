Portugal’s 700 MW solar auction ten times oversubscribed

From pv magazine Spain.

Portuguese environment minister João Pedro Matos Fernandes has announced the auction for large scale PV projects which is expected to be finalized next month has been ten times oversubscribed.

The minister, who was speaking yesterday at the commissioning of a self-consumption solar plant at a military air base in the country, also indicated nine of the ten lots being tendered have an energy storage element.

Matos Fernandes said 35 bids had thus far been received for the ten lots, with the auction set to take place on August 24 and 25.

The 700 MW solar procurement round was originally planned for January. It was pushed back to March only to be postponed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exercise was finally launched in early June.

The nation’s first solar auction, last summer, saw the Directorate General for Energy and Geology allocate 1.15 GW of solar generation capacity – less than the 1.4 GW originally planned despite the exercise being oversubscribed. That procurement delivered a solar electricity price tariff of €0.0147/kWh, marking a new world record, although that claim has been disputed by some commentators.