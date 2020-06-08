Portugal kicks-off 700 MW solar auction

The Portuguese government has kicked-off the country’s second auction for large scale solar projects.
A document published in the Portuguese government’s official journal said project proposals can be submitted from today to the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology (DGEG). Developers have until July 31 to lodge bids.
The 700 MW solar auction was originally planned for January but was pushed back to March only to then be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The country’s first solar auction, held last summer, saw the DGEG allocate 1.15 GW of solar generation capacity – less than the 1.4 GW originally planned despite the exercise being oversubscribed.
Last year’s auction delivered a solar electricity price tariff which appeared low enough to mark a new world record. However, the €0.0147/kWh agreed by the Akuo Renováveis Portugal unit of French developer Akuo Energy had its new-benchmark credentials questioned by some analysts, who suggested the procurement round may have had unspecified conditions attached.
The next-lowest bids in the 2019 auction were submitted by U.S. asset management fund EverStream Capital Management and Lisbon-based developer Power&Sol Energias Renováveis SA, who will generate solar power for €0.01637 and €0.0171/kWh from their solar projects, respectively.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.