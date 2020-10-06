South African platinum mine tenders for 10 MW of solar

The Marula Platinum Mine in South Africa wants a 10 MW solar plant after claiming the unreliable electricity supply from financially-troubled state-owned utility Eskom has affected production.

“Given the recent enabling regulatory changes by the Department of Minerals Resource [sic] and Energy, allowing mining companies to look at alternative self-generation options in order to maintain their production needs and expansions, Marula Platinum Mine has therefore taken a decision to look at options to have alternative power to augment their electricity needs,” stated a tender document issued by the Impala Platinum-owned mine, which is seeking a developer for the solar project.

The tender paperwork, published in local media outlet Engineering News, said the mine is seeking contractors to develop the project – including securing land and environmental and technical permits – and to construct it. Developers have until October 20 to submit offers for the site, on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex geological formation, in Limpopo province.

Popular content

South African businesses are increasingly turning to renewables to reduce their dependence on Eskom.

In mid-July, the South African unit of steel and mining business ArcelorMittal Holdings invited companies to submit project proposals for solar arrays at six sites in South Africa, with a minimum project size of 10 MW each. In August, South African chemicals producer Sasol kicked off a request for proposals for two PV plants to power its operations in Secunda, in Mpumalanga province, and at Sasolburg, in Free State province.