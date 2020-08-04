South African chemicals producer seeks bids for 20 MW of PV

South Africa-based chemicals producer Sasol has kicked off a request for proposals (RFP) process to seek independent power producers for two PV plants that will power its operations in Secunda, Mpumalanga province, and Sasolburg, Free State province.

Interested independent power producers have until Oct. 2 to submit their proposals.

“We are excited to launch the RFP, which forms part of our broader greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction aspiration and moves us forward on our journey to achieving our target of a 10% GHG emission reduction by 2030,” said the company’s chief sustainability officer, Hermann Wenhold.

The winning IPPs will own and operate the plants. They will sell power to Sasol under long-term PPAs.

In May, Sasol began to seek partners to potentially deploy renewable energy projects by kicking off a request for information (RFI) process to secure electricity supplies for its domestic operations from 600 MW of renewables. The group said that the projects would each have to exceed 20 MW of capacity. It will design them either as wheeled options from suitable locations across South Africa, or as embedded options close to Sasol’s facilities in Sasolburg and Secunda.

South African businesses are turning to solar and renewables to reduce their dependence on troubled utility Eskom.

In mid-July, ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal Holdings, invited independent power producers to submit project proposals for solar arrays at six sites in South Africa, with a minimum project size of 10 MW each.