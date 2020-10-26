Huge solar carport for Disneyland Paris

From pv magazine France

Disneyland Paris has revealed that it will host a new 17 MW solar carport project, to be built in stages through 2023.

The array is expected to generate 31 GWh of electricity per year upon completion, and will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. France's Urbasolar, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Axpo, is developing the project, which will include 67,500 solar panels across a surface spanning 17 hectares.

The facility will produce enough renewable energy to supply around 17% of the park's current electricity consumption. Upon completion, part of the installation will light up at night in the shape of Mickey Mouse's head, visible from above.

The plant will also protect visitors' vehicles from the weather. Construction, which started last July, will be completed in 2023. The next key deadline is the completion of the first part of the plant, which will be operational in spring 2021.

Geothermal energy is already supplying electricity to the theme park, via a power station located at Villages Nature Paris. It transforms the heat and steam naturally present in the ground to cover the heating needs of Disney Parks and the Disneyland Hotel.

“Innovation and preservation of the environment are part of the heritage transmitted by Walt Disney and this ambitious project which uses solar energy illustrates Disneyland Paris' commitment to the subject” said Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris. “As a company and a leader in tourism, we must focus on the sustainable development of our destination and its surroundings by opting for eco-responsible practices.”