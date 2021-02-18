India’s largest industrial carbon capture and utilization project

From pv magazine India

Indian Oil Corp. has chosen U.S.-based Dastur International as the leading partner to conduct design and feasibility studies for an industrial carbon capture and utilization project at the Koyali refinery in the Indian state of Gujarat, with a capacity of 13.7 million tons per year.

The installation will reportedly be India’s largest carbon capture and utilization project. Other partners are Air Liquide and the Bureau of Economic Geology (BEG) at the University of Texas, Austin.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), industrial greenhouse gases (GHG) from steel, cement, fertilizer plants, and refineries account for more than one-quarter of all GHGs and are practical targets for implementing carbon capture and utilization. Enhanced oil recovery is a major use of carbon dioxide to improve oil field recovery rates.

Indian Oil is the country's leading refiner and operates 11 of the nation’s 23 refineries. The refinery at Koyali, near Vadodara, is its flagship site and can capture more than 5,000 tons per day. The carbon dioxide captured from its hydrogen generation units will be primarily used for enhanced oil recovery at the Oil and Natural Gas Commission’s oilfield at Gandhar, Gujarat.

