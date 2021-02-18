India’s largest industrial carbon capture and utilization project

From pv magazine India
Indian Oil Corp. has chosen U.S.-based Dastur International as the leading partner to conduct design and feasibility studies for an industrial carbon capture and utilization project at the Koyali refinery in the Indian state of Gujarat, with a capacity of 13.7 million tons per year.
The installation will reportedly be India’s largest carbon capture and utilization project. Other partners are Air Liquide and the Bureau of Economic Geology (BEG) at the University of Texas, Austin.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), industrial greenhouse gases (GHG) from steel, cement, fertilizer plants, and refineries account for more than one-quarter of all GHGs and are practical targets for implementing carbon capture and utilization. Enhanced oil recovery is a major use of carbon dioxide to improve oil field recovery rates.
Popular content
Indian Oil is the country's leading refiner and operates 11 of the nation’s 23 refineries. The refinery at Koyali, near Vadodara, is its flagship site and can capture more than 5,000 tons per day. The carbon dioxide captured from its hydrogen generation units will be primarily used for enhanced oil recovery at the Oil and Natural Gas Commission’s oilfield at Gandhar, Gujarat.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.