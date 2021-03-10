India to levy 40% customs duties on imported solar modules from April 2022

The move will likely increase the cost of installation for developers.

Solar modules and cells imported by India are set to attract basic customs duty of 40% and 25%, respectively, from April 2022, as the nation’s finance ministry has given the green light to the proposal.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) today confirmed its proposal to impose the duties on cells and modules–with no “grandfathering” exceptions for projects which have already been tendered–had been agreed by the Ministry of Finance. Quoting the latter, the MNRE said customs notification of the move would be issued in due course.

